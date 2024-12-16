BIG BREAKING: BPSC 70th Preliminary Exam Cancelled at Patna's Bapu Center, New Dates Soon

New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the 70th preliminary examination conducted at Patna’s Bapu Examination Center. The decision came in the wake of reported chaos and irregularities during the examination, prompting immediate action by the commission.

According to official sources, the action was taken following the investigation report submitted by Patna District Magistrate (DM). The report highlighted serious lapses, including allegations of malpractice at the examination centre.

BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai said, “The centre, after considering all the factors and the fact that some students might have engaged in malpractice at the centre where the exam was held, has decided to cancel the entire examination conducted at that centre. At all other centres, proper frisking and arrangements to prevent impersonation were made.”

The BPSC has assured candidates that a new exam date will be announced soon. Additionally, the commission confirmed that results for all candidates would be declared simultaneously to ensure fairness in the process.