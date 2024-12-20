Crime Branch to Take Over Parliament Scuffle After Rahul Gandhi Injures 2 BJP MPs: Sources

New Delhi: The Crime Branch is likely to take over the Parliament case enquiry of both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress' complaints over Thursday's scuffle which left two BJP MPs injured, ANI reported citing sources.

Furthermore, after the BJP filed an FIR against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for using physical strength during the scuffle, Rahul Gandhi can be called for questioning, PTI reported.

On Thursday, BJP leader Pratap Chandra Sarangi claimed that Rahul Gandhi pushed him during the confrontation.

"Sarangi said, “Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..."

BJP Files FIR Against Rahul, Can be Called for Questioning

Following the showdown, the saffron party filed a police complaint against Rahul accusing him of assault, incitement and an attempt to murder.

"We have filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for assault and incitement. We have mentioned in detail the incident that happened today outside Makar Dwar, where NDA MPs were protesting peacefully. We have given a complaint under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351. Section 109 is an attempt to murder, Section 117 is voluntary causing grievous hurt," BJP MP Anurag Thakur told reporters.

Based on the BJP's complaint, an FIR was registered by the Delhi Police. The case was lodged under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) section 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) at the Parliament Street police station.

According to a police source, officials may call Rahul Gandhi for questioning and also record the statements of other MPs who witnessed the incident.

The source said a team of police officials may also meet the Sarangi and Rajput at the hospital and record their statements for further investigations.

'Black Day in Parliamentary History': BJP Slams Rahul

Union Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "...This is a black day in Parliamentary history. Decorum has been torn apart. Democracy has been shredded and sullied. There is no other example like that of the hooliganism of Rahul Gandhi and Congress party...Such conduct was never seen in the Parliamentary history of India. Why are they releasing their frustration in Parliament if they lost Haryana and Maharashtra ?... A workshop should be called to train Rahul Gandhi and Congress people to understand the conduct in democracy...I am sad... Amit Shah 's speech exposed Congress...They are so frustrated with it that they have stooped to hooliganism now. We condemn this hooliganism..."

Furthermore, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for assaulting two BJP MPs and urged him to apologise to the country and to the MPs.

Shah's Remark on Ambedkar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded the two-day discussion in Rajya Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution on Tuesday, where he asserted that taking BR Ambedkar's name has become a "fashion" now.