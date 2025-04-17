Who is Chinmay Deore, the Indian student who has sued Donald Trump administration | Image: X

Chinmay Deore, an Indian student at Wayne State University’s College of Engineering in US, has joined three other international students in suing the Trump administration, reportedly after their student immigration status was abruptly terminated, placing them at immediate risk of deportation.

Why Did They Sue the Donald Trump Administration?

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), accuses the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and US immigration officials of unlawfully revoking their status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) without prior notice and valid explanation.

Who Are The Students?

Apart from Chinmay Deore, the other three students who have sued the Trump administration are Xiangyun Bu and Qiuyi Yang from China and Yogesh Joshi from Nepal. Filing the lawsuit, the students claimed that they were never involved in any campus activism or protest, committed no crimes or immigration violations.

Notably, these factors are being stated as the reasons behind visa cancellations under the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

The lawsuit that seeks immediate restoration of the students' legal status, stated that their SEVIS termination was unlawful and a violation of due process.

All about Chinmay Deore

Chinmay Deore is a student at Wayne State University’s College of Engineering in the US and he holds multiple certifications, including a Google Cybersecurity Certificate and specialised training in research ethics, Health Information Privacy and Security (HIPS) for Students and Instructors, Internet-Based Research (BIOMED and SBE), Social and Behavioral Researchers as per his LinkedIn profile.

Why Is The Trump Administration Revoking International Student Visas?

The Trump administration’s aggressive immigration crackdown has reportedly impacted the lives of more than 1,300 international college students so far, many of whom are now facing sudden visa cancellations with little to no warning. There is fear and uncertainty on campuses across US as students struggle to understand their legal strength in challenging sudden visa cancellations.

From California to North Carolina, the crackdown has sparked massive debates as the administration links student activism, especially around pro-Palestinian causes, to national security threats.