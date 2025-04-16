Medanta Hospital Issues Statement After Air Hostess Alleges Sexual Assault While She Was On Ventilator Support

New Delhi: Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon has issued an official statement after an air hostess alleged sexual assault in the hospital, while she was on ventilator support. The hospital has assured complete cooperation with the probe and the authorities involved.

Medanta Hospital Issues Statement Following Air Hostess' Sexual Assault Allegations

An official statement, released by Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon and signed by Dr. Sanjay Durani, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, has assured support and cooperation in the investigation regarding the sexual assault matter.

The statement read, “We have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and have been fully cooperating with the investigations conducted by the relevant authorities. At this stage, no allegations have been substantiated, and all relevant documents, including CCTV footage from the hospital for the time period in question, have been handed over to the police.”

Air Hostess Alleges Sexual Assault On Ventilator Support at Medanta | What We Know So Far

Gurugram Horror: Latest Update in Investigation

As per the latest update in the investigation, some of the hospital staff have been detained and keeping in mind the sensitivities of the case, the victim and her husband are refraining from speaking to the media. According to the Gurugram Police, the hospital's CCTV footages are being examined in a bid to identify the alleged perpetrator.

NCW Takes Suo Moto Cognisance

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the shocking media report of alleged sexual assault on an air hostess who was on ventilator at a hospital in Gurugram. The Commission has strongly condemned the incident, directed the police to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation under the Indian Justice Code, 2023, arrest of the accused at the earliest, full mental and legal support to the victim and an action taken report (ATR) within 3 days.

Air Hostess Alleges Sexual Assault on Ventilator Support

A 46-year-old air hostess alleged sexual assault when she was on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on April 6 and informed about the same to her husband, after she was discharged.

What Did the Victim Say In Her Complaint?