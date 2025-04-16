Medanta Hospital Issues Statement After Air Hostess Alleges Sexual Assault While She Was On Ventilator Support

Updated April 16th 2025, 14:01 IST
New Delhi: Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon has issued an official statement after an air hostess alleged sexual assault in the hospital, while she was on ventilator support. The hospital has assured complete cooperation with the probe and the authorities involved.
An official statement, released by Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon and signed by Dr. Sanjay Durani, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, has assured support and cooperation in the investigation regarding the sexual assault matter.
The statement read, “We have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and have been fully cooperating with the investigations conducted by the relevant authorities. At this stage, no allegations have been substantiated, and all relevant documents, including CCTV footage from the hospital for the time period in question, have been handed over to the police.”
As per the latest update in the investigation, some of the hospital staff have been detained and keeping in mind the sensitivities of the case, the victim and her husband are refraining from speaking to the media. According to the Gurugram Police, the hospital's CCTV footages are being examined in a bid to identify the alleged perpetrator.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the shocking media report of alleged sexual assault on an air hostess who was on ventilator at a hospital in Gurugram. The Commission has strongly condemned the incident, directed the police to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation under the Indian Justice Code, 2023, arrest of the accused at the earliest, full mental and legal support to the victim and an action taken report (ATR) within 3 days.
A 46-year-old air hostess alleged sexual assault when she was on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on April 6 and informed about the same to her husband, after she was discharged.
This disturbing incident came to light on April 13, who then based on the complaint, registered a case at the Sadar Police Station. The air hostess alleged in her complaint that during the treatment, on April 6, she was on a ventilator, when some of the hospital staff sexually assaulted her. Since she was on a ventilator, she could not speak and was very scared. According to her, she was also unconscious at the time of the incident, and two nurses were also around her.
