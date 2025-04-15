Shreyas Iyer's Dominant Punjab Kings Sink Clueless Kolkata Knight Riders Deeper, PBKS Light Mullanpur Up With 16 Runs Victory

Shreyas Iyer's redemption is fulfilled as the Punjab Kings take down the Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring affair at Mullanpur. PBKS' tactical bowling strategy came in clutch, as they rattled KKR's batting in the finest way possible. PBKS defeat KKR by 16 runs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Shreyas Iyer Fulfils Redemption Arc! PBKS Defeat KKR By 16 Runs, Set New Record

Shreyas Iyer's tactical mindset and the Punjab Kings' incredible bowling skills allowed them to grip a chokehold in the Kolkata Knight Riders' neck. Openers Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine were toppled early. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were settling in with a partnership but were eventually dismissed at 17 and 37, respectively. It all went down from there as Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora were rattled by PBKS' brilliance despite some major fielding errors.

Andre Russell tried to turn the tables as he smacked big shots and KKR looked poised to reach the target. However, Marco Jancen made no mistake with the inside edge, which met the stumps and the bails turned red. Punjab has set the record for successfully defending the lowest total in the history of the Indian Premier League. Celebration burst out in the middle as well as in the stands while Russell was on his knees and looked disgruntled.

Punjab Kings Were Earlier Rattled By Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings got off to a thrilling start with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh coming in hot with the bat. They put up early pressure in the game by raining boundaries and sixes. But Harshit Rana came in clutch to take down both openers. Skipper Shreyas Iyer failed to score as he fell for a two-ball duck. Rana picked up three wickets, while Ramandeep Singh made all three catches to rattle PBKS' top order. Early wickets continued to fall and Punjab were restricted to 111 runs.