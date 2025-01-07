BREAKING: Delhi Elections Dates Announced; Single-Phase Voting On Feb 5, Counting On Feb 8

New Delhi: The dates and the full schedule of the Delhi Assembly Elections has been announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in a press conference by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The voting will take place on and the counting of votes will happen on

Delhi Assembly Elections Dates Announced, Check Full Schedule

The Delhi Assembly Elections dates have been announced by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar. Since this is a single phase election, the voting for the 70 constituencies will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes, is on February 8 and the counting will be completed on February 10, 2025.

The Full Schedule of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 is -

January 10, 2025: Date of Issue of Gazette Notification

January 17, 2025: Last Date of Making Nominations

January 18, 2025: Date for Scrutiny of Nominations

January 20, 2025: Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures

February 5, 2025: Date of Poll

February 8, 2025: Date of Counting

February 10, 2025: Date Before Which Election Shall be Completed

There are a total of 70 constituencies in Delhi out of which 58 are general constituencies and 12 are reserved constituencies. Delhi has over 13,000 polling stations and they have been beautified for the voters' better experience. The Election Commission has worked on trans-gender voters, they want them to come and join them in voting. Those who are over the age of 85, will be able to cast their votes from home. All voters are expected to check their names and polling stations online for a smooth voting experience. Special arrangements including a wheelchair and volunteer will also be made for voters with physical disabilities.

The CEC has urged the voters of Delhi to know their candidates, learn about their background as it is their right and also raise any issue regarding the candidates, if they go against the MCC. The ECI has assured vigilance when it comes to use of money power, strictness on those who portray women and children in bad light and fair play to everyone irrespective of their political party.

Parties Gear Up for Delhi Polls

As the assembly election nears in the national capital, the political temperature is on a surge as the major parties, including the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ), and Congress , gear up for a fiercely contested election. While Congress remains in the race, the primary battle is expected to be between Arvind Kejriwal -led AAP and BJP, led by JP Nadda.

The BJP, which has not been in power in Delhi since 1998, is pulling out all the stops to challenge AAP's dominance. AAP has been the ruling party since 2013, and in the last two Assembly elections (2015 and 2020), it decisively defeated the BJP, restricting it to just three and eight seats, respectively. The Congress, which once had a strong presence in Delhi, has been struggling as many of its traditional supporters shifted to AAP in the last few years, leaving the party with no seats in the last two elections.

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP vs BJP - Key Candidates