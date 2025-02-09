BIG BREAKING | Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony Likely To Be Held After Feb 13 Following PM Modi's US Visit: Reports

New Delhi: The Chief Minister of Delhi, Atishi has tendered her resignation to the Liuetenant Governor and has resigned from her post after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 by the Bhartiya Janata Party ( BJP ). Here's when the swearing-in ceremony of the next Delhi CM may take place…

Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony: Date and Time

No official statement or information has been given by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) about the swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi Chief Minister, but as per reports, the oath ceremony of the next Delhi CM is likely to take place after February 13, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's US Visit.

PM Modi will be going to the United States for a short, two-day visit and will be meeting with US President Donald Trump , who had invited PM Modi. A meeting between PM Modi and Elon Musk may also be on the cards during this US visit.

Who Will Be Next Delhi CM?

The BJP set to form government in Delhi, speculation grows over who could be the party’s chief ministerial pick. Take a look at some key names in the running-

Parvesh Verma – BJP leader Parvesh Verma has emerged victorious against Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat. In New Delhi, Parvesh Verma bagged 30,088 votes, while Kejriwal and Congress ' Sandeep Dikshit got 25,999 votes and 4,568 votes.

Vijender Gupta – A senior BJP leader and former Delhi BJP chief, Gupta has won the Rohini seat in both 2015 and 2020 despite AAP’s stronghold in the capital. He also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, and his experience makes him a strong contender for the top post.

Ramesh Bidhuri – During the election campaign, AAP declared Bidhuri as BJP’s likely CM face and even invited him for a debate. However, BJP dismissed the claim, stating that the CM choice was yet to be finalized. Bidhuri is contesting from Kalkaji against Delhi CM Atishi.

Kailash Gahlot – Currently leading from Bijwasan, Gahlot is another potential contender for the CM position.

Kapil Mishra – Contesting from Karawal Nagar, Mishra is ahead in early trends, making him a notable name in the race.

Arvinder Singh Lovely – Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely joined BJP ahead of the elections and is contesting from Gandhi Nagar.

Harish Khurana – Son of former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana, Harish Khurana is contesting from Moti Nagar. His political lineage and experience could make him a viable CM candidate if BJP opts for a leader with legacy appeal.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam – A key figure in the BJP, Gautam is contesting from the Karol Bagh Assembly constituency. As BJP’s national general secretary and a Dalit leader, he brings both political experience and social outreach. He has also served as a Rajya Sabha MP and has been active in student politics.

Outgoing Delhi CM Atishi Resigns From Her Post

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who won from her constituency Kalkaji, has submitted her resignation to the LG Secretariat today, because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) witnessed a huge loss in the Delhi Elections. CM Atishi went to the LG Secretariat, resigned from the post of Chief Minister and left the Secretariat.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Result

The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) secured a historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, marking a triumphant return to power in the national capital after 27 years. The Modi magic swept away the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with several of its top leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal , suffering humiliating defeats in their own bastions.