Devendra Fadnavis' First Mega Exclusive As Maharashtra CM | Top Quotes

This is Devendra Fadnavis' first exclusive interview after becoming the Maharashtra Chief Minister for the third time after a long suspense following Mahayuti Alliance's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Fadnavis on His Political Journey

Fadnavis talks about his ten-year-long journey and the struggles that he has gone through - he talks about the ups and downs in his life, his work as a ‘Karyasevak’ and that he has struggled from 1989 to 2014. Fadnavis highlights how he has given his hundred percent in every role he has worked as, even as the Leader of Opposition. I have worked with complete dedication in every step.

Devendra Fadnavis on Relationship with PM Modi

He considers himself lucky for being part of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and how the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always trusted him. On his relationship with PM Modi, Fadnavis has said that he has a very special relationship with the Prime Minister who scolds when one goes wrong and at the same time, he promotes and appreciates in public. Fadnavis said that he has learnt a lot from him and that he is an extraordinary leader. Fadnavis recalls the phone call he received from PM Modi who convinced him to become the Deputy Chief Minister and how it changed his perspective towards the post and made him realise his responsibility.

How Did Fadnavis Convince Eknath Shinde to Become Dy CM?

Talking about his long-standing association and personal relationship with Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis said that he told Shinde to think practically, keeping in mind the functioning of the political party and that is how he took the decision. On a lighter note, Fadnavis spoke about the memes that he shared and enjoyed with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

Fadnavis on Massive Turnaround During Maharashtra Elections

Firstly, Fadnavis broke down the fake narrative that was being circulated and then began countering it with the right narrative. Highlighting the Opposition's ‘anarchic forces’, Fadnavis spoke about the anarchy-led policies spread by the opposition and how it was a ‘nationalist forces vs anarchic forces’ battle in the polls. Maharashtra CM credits the party's several policies including ‘Ladali Bahin’ for creating a positive atmosphere and PM Modi's ‘Ek hain toh safe hai’ motto.

Maharashtra CM on Foreign Role in Opposition's Work

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra questions the funding of several policies including the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the role of foreign organisations and their agenda here. He leaves the official statements for the concerned authorities but assures investigation regarding the organisations behind these Opposition's policies.

Maharashtra CM on ‘Ek Hain toh Safe Hai’

The Chief Minister highlights how every action has a reaction and that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) polarised the entire election campaign and at the same time, Mahayuti focused on development. Calling himself a ‘real Hindu’, Devendra Fadnavis endorses tolerance and speaks about how he is not ‘anti-Muslim’. He says that his Hindutva also teaches him to not sit silent when someone attacks him - he differentiates between Jihad and Dharmayudha. He talks about how 'Jihad' means violence to destroy all while 'Dharmayudha' stands for the fight for the Dharam, to fight against those who attempt to destroy Dharam. He says that while Jihaad says to finish the opposition, but dharmayudh teaches to finish the one which is against the truth.

Fadnavis highlights how the Opposition used religious places to spread their ideas and went on to say that the Constitution asks the public to boycott BJP; Fadnavis says that it is this ‘anti-BJP stance’ of the Opposition worked in Mahayuti's favour. Fadnavis says that he has brought in a women-centric scheme, women-supporting schemes which will take forward the overall economy. He talks about the Maharashtra economy that has constantly been growing each day.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Plan of Action for This Term

Talking about his plan of action for his third term as Mahayuti 2.0 begins, Devendra Fadnavis says that his focus is on river-linking and that he has approved four big river-linking projects which will help in solving the drought-like situation in Maharashtra and help the farmers and the industries. Working on renewable energy will also be on cards for Fadnavis. Maharashtra CM has also assured that he will ask CBI to fast track the investigation in the important cases like Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian and Bhima-Koregaon. Fadnavis says that his slogan remains - ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’.

Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in Mumbai's Azad Maidan on December 5, in the presence of over 50,000 people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of several states and many Union Ministers. In his first statement after becoming the Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis assured that only the roles have changed while the work remains the same and that the government will fulfil all the promises mentioned in its manifesto.

Fadnavis' first comment read, “In the past two and a half years, we have worked for Maharashtra's development, and we will continue to do so. We will not stop now. The direction and speed remain unchanged, but our roles have shifted. Every decision we make will prioritise Maharashtra's progress. We aim to fulfil the promises outlined in our manifesto. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are with me. People have chosen us for stability, and we will work together. We will continue initiatives like the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.' The Cabinet has decided to hold a special Assembly session on December 7-8 to elect the Speaker, with the Governor's address scheduled for December 9.”

As his first act in office, Fadnavis approved Rs 5 lakh in monetary assistance for a bone marrow transplant patient. "The first decision I signed today was to allocate Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for a bone marrow transplant. The overwhelming mandate we've received carries a weight of expectations and a significant challenge to meet them. Fiscal discipline will be crucial as we implement our ambitious plans," Fadnavis said.

‘He Has Struggled A Lot, Day and Night…’: Amruta Fadnavis

After the oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis 's wife, Amruta Fadnavis, while speaking to Republic Media Network said, "This is a very big day for us. He has struggled a lot, day and night. Now, he will be dedicated to serving Maharashtra. Today, he took the oath, and he will use that position to benefit the people and work for their welfare..."