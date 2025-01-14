BIG BREAKING: FIR Filed Against Delhi CM Atishi for Using Official Vehicle During Poll Campaign

New Delhi: As Delhi, braces for the upcoming Assembly polls, an FIR has been registered against the national capital's Chief Minister Atishi for using PWD and government vehicles while campaigning for the elections.

As per sources, the FIR was registered following the Elections Commission's complaint for violating the code of conduct. The returning officer has lodged this FIR against CM Atishi.

The complaint said that after the announcement of elections, on January 7, at around 2:30 pm, PWD government vehicles kept delivering election materials to the private election office.

Atishi Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the Kalkaji seat, Atishi, on Sunday launched a crowdfunding campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Atishi, while addressing a press conference, announced an online donation link and stated her goal of raising ₹40 lakh to fund her election efforts.

"The AAP has always relied on small donations from the public, enabling us to pursue the politics of work and honesty. Over the past 5 years, you've stood by me as an MLA, a minister, and now as the Chief Minister of Delhi," she wrote.

In December, senior leader and Jangpura candidate Manish Sisodia launched a similar crowdfunding effort.

Delhi Elections 2025

All 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. AAP, seeking a third consecutive term, is aiming to build on its strong performances in 2015 (67 seats) and 2020 (62 seats).

Ahead of the poll announcement, the Chief Electoral Officer released the final electoral roll on Monday, revealing that Delhi now has 1,55,24,858 registered voters, a 1.09% increase from the October 29, 2024, draft list. The 70 constituencies include 58 general and 12 reserved for Scheduled Castes.

This election marks a high-stakes battle for Delhi, with AAP seeking a third consecutive term under Arvind Kejriwal , while BJP and Congress aim to unseat the ruling party. AAP dominated the 2020 Assembly elections, winning 62 of the 70 seats, leaving just eight for the BJP. Congress drew a blank last time but is determined to make a comeback in this contest.