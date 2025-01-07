Published 09:28 IST, January 7th 2025
Big BREAKING | HMPV Outbreak: Two Children Test Positive in Maharashtra's Nagpur, India's Tally Reaches 8
A 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy have tested positive for the virus, which started spreading from China, similar to COVID-19.
- India News
- 1 min read
Nagpur: Two more patients have been found infected with the HMPV virus in Nagpur, raising the total tally to eight positive cases detected so far in the country.
A 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy have tested positive for the virus, which started spreading from China, similar to COVID-19.
With the spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), Union Health Minister JP Nadda, assured the citizens to not panic stating the virus was not new.
In a briefing on Monday, Nadda said, "The health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus, it was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world for many years. HMPV spreads through the air, by way of respiration."
Till now India has successfully found 8 people seriously affected by the virus.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 09:46 IST, January 7th 2025