8 Dead, 35 Injured as Truck Carrying Chemical Catches Fire Near Jaipur Petrol Pump, Vehicles Burnt

Jaipur: In a rather tragic accident reported on the Jaipur Ajmer Highway, a truck carrying chemical collided with other trucks and caught fire. Several vehicles have been burnt and many people are severely injured. As per latest update, eight people have lost their lives in the Jaipur-Ajmer Accident.

Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Accident: Death Toll Climbs to 8, 35 Injured

A truck collided with other trucks and caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday morning, police said. Eight people have lost their lives so far and 35 people have also sustained burn injuries in the incident. Fire brigades are at the spot, trying to bring the blaze under control.

On the Jaipur Ajmer Highway Fire, Jaipur DM, Jitendra Soni says, "4 people have died (in the incident). Around 40 vehicles caught the fire. Fire brigade and ambulances have reached the spot. The relief work is underway. The fire has been doused off and only 1-2 vehicles are left. Around 23-24 people have been injured in the incident."

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Visits Hospital on Jaipur Ajmer Highway Accident Today

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma has visited the hospital following the accident, to meet those who have been injured.

"The fire has engulfed several trucks. The number of trucks involved in the incident is not clear. Some people with burn injuries have been rushed to hospitals in ambulances," Station House Officer (SHO), Bhankrota, Manish Gupta told PTI. He said the incident occurred in front of a petrol pump. The traffic on the highway has been stopped.