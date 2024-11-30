Kejriwal Attacked In Delhi As Man Throws Suspicious Liquid At Him | Video

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal was attacked in Delhi after a man threw some suspicious liquid at the former Chief Minister on Saturday. The incident took place when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor was on a ‘padyatra’ in Delhi's Greater Kailash area. The accused was detained by Kejriwal's security staff.

A video of the incident has surfaced showing a man throwing some suspicious liquid at Arvind Kejriwal during the padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash. The accused was apprehended and manhandled by Kejriwal supporters before the security staff detained him.

AAP hits out at BJP after attack on Kejriwal

After the attack on Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “BJP leaders carry our rallies in all states, they are never attacked... There are continuous attacks on Arvind Kejriwal... BJP attacked him in Nangloi. He was attacked in Chhatarpur... The law and order in Delhi have collapsed and the central government and the Home Minister are not doing anything...”

Crime everywhere in Delhi, says AAP

Earlier today, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, along with Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, visited the family of a man who was stabbed to death in their house in the Panchsheel Park area on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal stated that the victim's family is in deep shock as the motive behind the incident remains unclear.

"Senior citizens across Delhi are in distress, and businessmen are receiving extortion calls. Shootouts are happening in the city. Crime is rampant in Delhi. I want to ask Amit Shah --when will you take action against this? Since he became Home Minister, the situation in Delhi has gone from bad to worse," the AAP chief said.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, who accompanied Kejriwal during the visit, highlighted the gruesome nature of the crime, stating that the victim had been stabbed 22 times.

"One of the posh areas of South Delhi, Panchsheel Park, witnessed a brutal murder in which a man was stabbed 22 times in his own home. This incident has created an atmosphere of terror in the entire locality. A few days ago, a gym owner in the Greater Kailash area was shot dead. Today, Arvind Kejriwal met with the affected families, who are deeply shaken. Home Minister Amit Shah needs to take strict measures, and urgent steps are required to address the justice system," Bharadwaj said.

The 64-year-old man was found dead in his Panchsheel Park home on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MPs staged a protest on Friday within the Parliament premises, alleging a worsening law and order situation in the national capital. The protest was led by AAP leaders Sanjay Singh , Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and other party members.