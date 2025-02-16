Maha Kumbh 2025 To End on February 28? UP Govt Extends Duties of Officials and Police Personnel

Maha Kumbh Nagar: The world's largest religious gathering in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh was scheduled to end on February 26 but is likely to be extended by two days. The Maha Kumbh 2025 may end on February 28 as the govt has extended the duties of police personnel and officials.

Maha Kumbh 2025 Extended by Two Days?

The Maha Kumbh 2025 is being organised in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj city and has become the first event in the world to have more than 500 million direct participants. Amid huge rush, the final date of the Maha Kumbh may have been extended by two days; the religious gathering is expected to end on February 28 instead of February 26.

As per sources, the Yogi Adityanath -led Uttar Pradesh government has extended the duties of the police personnel and other officials by two days, till February 28 instead of February 26, hinting at a likely extension of Maha Kumbh.

Over 3.75Mn People Take Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam by 8:00 AM Today

The ongoing Mahakumbh witnessed over 3.75 million pilgrims taking a holy dip in the Sangam until 8 am on Sunday, February 16, officials said. According to officials, no Kalpwasis remain at the venue, while the cumulative number of devotees who have taken the sacred bath till February 15 has surpassed 514.7 million. The influx of pilgrims continues as the religious gathering progresses.

Maha Kumbh 2025: New Traffic Advisory Issued, Check Guidelines

As the final date to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj approaches, the city has seen a surge in the number of pilgrims. To manage the crowd, new traffic and bathing guidelines have been issued.

According to the instructions, devotees coming from the Parade Mela area toward the Sangam will be able to take a dip at the Sangam and other ghats located in the Parade area.Additionally, a ‘No Vehicle’ zone has been implemented across the entire Maha Kumbh area. Only vehicles authorized by the Mela Police for devotees will be allowed entry into the Maha Kumbh Mela area, while other vehicle owners must park at designated parking spots.

Authorities have urged all devotees to follow the rules and cooperate for a seamless experience.