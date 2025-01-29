Stampede-Like Situation at Maha Kumbh Amid Massive Rush; Many Injured, Casualties Feared

Maha Kumbh Nagar: A stampede-like situation broke out in Prayagraj at the Maha Kumbh as thousands of thousands pilgrims visit the Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Several casualties are feared and many people have been injured.

Multiple casualties were feared after a stampede-like situation broke out at the Sangam on Wednesday amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, officials said. Officer on Special Duty for the Mela Akanksha Rana said, "Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured".

Those injured were taken to the central hospital established in the Mela area. Relatives of many injured also reached there as did some senior administrative and police officials.

PM Modi Calls UP CM To Review Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday to review the situation at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Prime Minister called for immediate support measures. Rescue operations are underway, and those injured in the chaos caused by the large crowd have been taken to Central Hospital.

‘Suddenly There Was Pushing… We Got Trapped’: Eyewitness Narrates Ordeal

"We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses, we were nine people in the group. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," Sarojini from Karnataka said, weeping outside the hospital. "There was no chance for escape, there was pushing from all sides," the woman told PTI Videos.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, amid a sea of crowds converging at the Sangam and all other ghats created along a 12-km long range of river banks for the Maha Kumbh.

Mauni Amavasya ‘Amrit Snan’ Called Off: Mahant Ravindra Puri

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri on Wednesday said that due to the stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh, the seers have called off their Mauni Amavasya's Amrit Snan.

"You would've seen what happened in the morning, and that's why we have decided to... All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'," Mahant Ravindra Puri told PTI Videos.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Massive Rush at Triveni Sangam Due to Mauni Amavasya

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is the most significant ritual of the Maha Kumbh and is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims. This year, a rare celestial alignment called 'Triveni Yog' is occurring after 144 years, amplifying the spiritual significance of the day.

The Triveni Sangam -- confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati -- is considered the holiest by Hindus, with a belief that taking a dip in it during Maha Kumbh and particularly on special bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya washes away people's sins and provides them 'moksha' or salvation.

On Tuesday, in view of the anticipated influx of pilgrims, the Mela authorities issued an advisory urging devotees to follow crowd-management guidelines for safety and convenience. Pilgrims have been asked to use designated lanes to reach Sangam Ghat, stay in their lanes while approaching the bathing area, and avoid lingering at ghats after the holy dip. They have been urged to proceed promptly to parking areas or their destinations to ensure smooth movement.

Visitors were reminded to remain patient at barricades and pontoon bridges, avoiding rushing or jostling to prevent accidents. The administration emphasised that "all ghats at Sangam are equally sacred", encouraging devotees to "bathe at the first ghat they reach to prevent overcrowding".