Published 16:58 IST, January 2nd 2025

BIG BREAKING: Massive Fire in Greater Noida's Bread Factory

Massive fire breaks out at a factory of a baking firm in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-3 Extension-2.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news

Greater Noida: Massive fire breaks out at a factory of a baking firm in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-3 Extension-2. 

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…

 

 

Updated 16:58 IST, January 2nd 2025

