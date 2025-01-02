Published 16:58 IST, January 2nd 2025
BIG BREAKING: Massive Fire in Greater Noida's Bread Factory
Massive fire breaks out at a factory of a baking firm in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-3 Extension-2.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Greater Noida: Massive fire breaks out at a factory of a baking firm in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-3 Extension-2.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 16:58 IST, January 2nd 2025