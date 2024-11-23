BIG BREAKING: New Mahayuti Cabinet to be Sworn-In by November 26 in Maharashtra

Mahayuti Cabinet To Be Sworn-In By Nov 26: The Maharashtra Assembly Election Results have taken a decisive turn with Mahayuti registering a historic win; the thumping majority for the political party has wiped off the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state. As per latest reports, the new Cabinet is likely to be sworn-in before November 26.

New Mahayuti Cabinet To Be Sworn-In By Nov 26

As per latest reports, the Mahayuti Cabinet for Maharashtra is likely to be sworn-in by November 26. While officially no name has been announced, BJP 's Devendra Fadnavis , who was previously the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is emerging as a CM face.

Devendra Fadnavis to be New Maharashtra CM?

As counting of votes is underway in Maharashtra , BJP senior leader Pravin Darekar has said that the Chief Minister will be elected from the single largest party and according to the current trends, the BJP is emerging as the biggest party, therefore, Devendra Fadnavis will be back as Maharashtra CM.

Talking to reporters, BJP MLC Darekar said, "Based on the current trends, I believe that the BJP will be the single largest party and Devendra Fadnavis should become the chief minister. The election was contested under his leadership, and he called for a 'dharma yuddha' in these assembly polls." "I cannot express my gratitude to people," he said.

When asked about the current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde , whose party Shiv Sena is an ally of the BJP, Darekar said, "As part of the alliance, the party that secures the most seats will be entitled to the post of Chief Minister."

BJP leaders including Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal are calling up Devendra Fadnavis to congratulate him and the latter will also be going to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Headquarters at 3:00 pm today before heading to Nagpur.