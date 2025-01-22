Nitish Kumar's JD(U) Withdraws Support From BJP-led Government In Manipur

New Delhi: The Nitish Kumar -led Janata Dal (United) has officially withdrawn its support from the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP )-led government in Manipur , led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The JD(U), which had one MLA backing the BJP in the state, announced the decision in a letter submitted to the Governor by its Manipur unit.

“It is, hereby, further reiterated that Janata Dal (United), Manipur Unit does not support the BJP led state government in Manipur, and our lone MLA, Md. Abdul Nasir, shall be treated as an opposition MLA in the House," the JD(U)’s Manipur unit letter stated.

The letter also highlighted the defection of five JD(U) MLAs to the BJP after the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections.

“In the election to State Assembly of Manipur held in February/March, 2022, six candidates set up by Janata Dal (United) were returned. After a few months, five MLAs of Janata Dal (United) defected to BJP. Trial under Tenth Schedule of Constitution of India of the five MLAs is pending before the Speaker’s Tribunal," the letter noted.

It went on to mention that after JD(U) became a part of the INDIA alliance, the party decided to withdraw its support for the BJP-led government in Manipur. This decision was communicated to the office of the Hon’ble Governor, the Chief Minister (Leader of the House), and the Speaker.