One Nation, One Election Approved by Cabinet, Comprehensive Bill Soon: Sources

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the recommendation for implementing the One Nation, One Election recommendation. The government is expected to introduce a comprehensive bill on the matter during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. In September, the government accepted the recommendations from a high-level committee, which suggested holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies in a phased manner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has long advocated for shorter election cycles, emphasizing that political campaigns should not overshadow the entire five-year term of governance. He cited India’s first elections held in the winter of 1951-1952 as an example of the One Nation, One Election concept, which was discontinued after 1967.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the establishment of a commission to study the issue, noting that its report has been received and is under review. "After careful examination of the report, actionable steps will be taken. Our commitment to this cause is not just political; it holds significant importance for the nation," he stated.

Earlier in March, a high-level committee, chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind, recommended holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the initial step, followed by synchronized local body elections within 100 days.

What is One Nation, One Election?

‘One Nation, One Election’ refers to conducting elections for the Lok Sabha, all state assemblies, and local bodies—such as municipalities and panchayats—simultaneously.

Have Simultaneous Elections Taken Place Before?

Yes, the first four general elections in India were held simultaneously for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. During this period, the Congress party held power at both the national and state levels.

Why One Nation, One Election?

The idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ has been a topic of discussion, with varying opinions from political parties. Proponents argue that holding elections at different times can be a financial burden on the government, and the frequent, staggered polls disrupt the functioning of the government and cause inconvenience to citizens.

Supporters of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ idea argue that the frequent deployment of government officials and security forces hampers their ability to carry out their regular duties. Additionally, the repeated imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) leads to policy paralysis and slows down the progress of developmental initiatives.

Opponents, however, highlight the need for significant changes to the Constitution and other legal frameworks to implement simultaneous elections. This would require a constitutional amendment, followed by approval from state assemblies.