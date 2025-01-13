PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel in J&K, Iconic Project Granting All-Weather Access to Sonamarg

Sonamarg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg town, boosting year-round tourism in the town, granting tourists an all-weather access to Sonamarg. Here's all you need to know about the iconic tunnel…

PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel in J&K's Sonamarg

The J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Z-Morh Tunnel in Sonamarg. As per the press release, PM Modi was to visit the Sonamarg Tunnel at around 11.45 am, which would be followed by its inauguration. Prime Minister will also meet the construction workers who have worked meticulously in the harshest conditions, acknowledging their contribution to this engineering feat.

What is Z-Morh Tunnel, Where Is It Located: All You Need to Know

The Sonamarg Tunnel project, around 12 km long, has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore. It comprises of the Sonamarg main tunnel of 6.4 km in length, an egress tunnel and approach roads. Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, it will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg enroute to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes and ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region.

The newly made Sonamarg tunnel will also promote tourism by transforming Sonamarg into a year-round destination, boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and local livelihoods. Along with the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, it will reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hr, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Ladakh. This enhanced connectivity will boost defence logistics, and drive economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Z-Morh Tunnel

Omar Abdullah, who visited the site to review preparations for the inauguration on Saturday, stated that the Z-morh Tunnel would make Sonmarg a year-round tourist destination. "Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort," Abdullah said. He added that the new tunnel would also reduce travel time to Kargil and Leh from Srinagar, benefiting both tourists and locals.

Abdullah said on Saturday, “Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM Narendra Modi ji’s visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round, Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter & the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce.” He also shared aerial videos of the tunnel saying, “Views of the tunnel entrance & Sonmarg from the air.”