Saif Ali Khan's Attacker a Bangladeshi National? Mumbai Police Verifying Details

Mumbai: After a 70-hour manhunt for the man who stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan six times at his Bandra residence in the early hours of January 17, the Mumbai Police finally arrested the suspected attacker, Vijay Das from Thane. In a latest development, the police is suspecting the attacker to be a Bangladeshi national. Here's what we know so far…

Saif Ali Khan's Attacker A Bangladeshi National?

The Mumbai Police, who has nabbed Saif Ali Khan's attacker, is now suspecting him to be a Bangladeshi national. This information is yet to be confirmed and the cops are currently verifying the details. Mumbai Police has recovered AADHAR Card from the accused where his address is of West Bengal. The police suspect he could be from Bangladesh as he is changing his name again and again.

The accused will be produced before Bandra Holiday Court today.

Who is Vijay Das, Man Who Stabbed Saif Ali Khan At His Residence?

The arrested accused has been identified as Vijay Das, who worked as a waiter at a restaurant. It has also been informed by the cops that the accused in the Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case has been using different names.

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Main Suspect Arrested by Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police have arrested the main accused responsible for stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence on Thursday. After days of investigation and manhunt, the police havesucceeded in chasing down and nabbing the attacker after a swift investigation; the Mumbai Police have picked up the suspect from a bar in Kasarvadavali located in Thane West.

According to police sources, the arrest took place after a long chase, dump data scrutiny and several CCTV footage analysis, into the stabbing incident, where Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his home. The actor, who sustained injuries in the attack, was rushed to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

The arrest came after a suspect was detained in Chhattisgarh 's Durg in connection with the case. A Mumbai Police team reached Durg to question the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Aakash Kailash Kannojia.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Statement To the Police

On Friday, a team of cops recorded the statement of Kareena Kapoor, who was present in the house during the brutal attack. Kareena said in her statement that when the attack happened, the children and women were sent to the 12th floor, Saif tried to save the women and children. When Saif intervened, the attacker could not reach Jahangir. She added that the attacker did not steal anything from the house, he was very aggressive. “He attacked Saif several times, I was scared after the attack, so Karishma took me to her house," the actress added.

FIR Details in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

Based on Jeh's nanny Eliyama Philip statement, police registered a first information report under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 311 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 331 (4) (house break-in or trespass at night) and other relevant provisions. The intruder, who Philip said was between 35-40 years old, then attacked Saif with a knife.

What Punishment Can Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Get?

The sensational crime targeting the Dil Chahta Hai actor and his family, amongst the most high profile and most photographed in Mumbai, has raised concern over security and celebrity life in the financial and showbiz hub. According to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 311 deals with robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt. According to the statements of the staff and the Mumbai Police, the intruder was attempting robbery at the home.

Section 311 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) of 2023 mandates a minimum of seven years in prison for robbery or dacoity with the intent to cause death or grievous hurt. The offender may also be fined. This is a non-bailable offence.

The additional charge that Saif's attacker is facing is under Section 331 (4). This section deals with the punishment for house-trespass or house-breaking at night with the intent to commit an offense punishable by imprisonment. The punishment for this offense is imprisonment for up to five years and a fine. This offense is non-bailable and cognizable. The man who attacked Saif could be facing a minimum of seven years in prison with a possible fine.

‘Saw Him Bleeding From His Neck and Back…’: Auto Driver Who Took Saif to Lilawati Hospital

Speaking to ANI, the auto driver who took Saif Ali Khan to Lilawati Hospital explained that he saw a woman trying to hire an auto-rickshaw at 2 am on Thursday. Soon after, he approached the scene and saw the actor covered in "blood," coming out of the gate, accompanied by a few others. The actor was "bleeding" from his "neck and back," the driver said."I drive my vehicle at night. It was around 2-3 a.m. when I saw a woman trying to hire an auto, but nobody stopped. I also heard calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate. I took a U-turn and stopped my vehicle near the gate. A man covered in blood came out, along with 2-4 others. They put him in the auto and decided to go to Lilavati Hospital. I dropped them there, and later I came to know that he was Saif Ali Khan. I saw him bleeding from his neck and back," Rana told ANI.

Adipurush Actor Stabbed Six Times At His Residence