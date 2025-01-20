BIG BREAKING: No Death Sentence, Sanjoy Roy Gets Life Imprisonment In RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

Kolkata: Sanjoy Roy, the main accused in the horrific Abhaya Rape and Murder Case, who was convicted by the Sealdah Court on Saturday, has now been given life imprisonment until death for brutally raping and murdering a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in the hospital's seminar room during her nightshift. A fine of Rs 50,000 has also been imposed on the convict.

Sealdah Court Pronounces Quantum of Sentence, CBI Sought Capital Punishment

‘Not rarest of rare cases’, said Kolkata Court while pronouncing the quantum of sentence for Sanjoy Roy and sentenced the convict to life imprisonment until death along with a fine of Rs 50,000. Amid tight security arrangements, Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, was brought to a court here on Monday for pronouncement of the sentence, police said.

Flanked by multiple police vehicles, Roy was brought out of jail around 10.15 am. The Sealdah court was fortified with nearly 500 policemen deployed and the authorities left no stone unturned to prevent any untoward incident, an officer said. Despite the heavy police deployment, many people thronged the court premises and some were seen attempting to climb railings to catch a glimpse of the convict.

‘I’ve Done Nothing, Neither Rape Nor Murder': Says Sanjoy Roy in Court

"I told you the previous day the charges you were convicted against and the charges that have been proven against you, " the judge told the accused Sanjay Roy. Accused Sanjay said to the judge, "I have not done anything, neither rape nor murder. I am being falsely implicated. You have seen everything. I am innocent. I already told you that I was tortured. They made me sign whatever they wanted..."

CBI lawyer seeks capital punishment.

‘We Have Faith in the Judge’: Abhaya's Parents

The parents of the deceased doctor, who were on their way to the court, said they trusted the judiciary to deliver justice. “We have faith in the judge,” said the victim’s father.

The deceased doctor's mother, however, expressed disappointment with the CBI investigation, alleging that "other perpetrators involved in the crime had not been brought to justice". “Only one person is not involved in the crime, yet the CBI has failed to apprehend the others. Such criminals have no right to live if we are to prevent future crimes in society,” the bereaved mother said.

Sanjoy Roy Convicted by Sealdah Court

Found guilty of sexually assaulting the doctor and throttling her to death, Roy was convicted by the judge under Sections 64, 66 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 64 (rape) of the BNS entails a punishment of not less than 10 years and can go up to life term. Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state of the victim) provides for a punishment of not less than 20 years that may extend to imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person's natural life, or with death.

Section 103(1) (murder) of BNS provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for life to a person convicted of the crime. Judge Anirban Das of the Additional District and Sessions Court, Sealdah heard Roy’s statement at 12:30 pm before pronouncing the quantum of punishment.

RG Kar Rape and Murder Case That Shook the Nation

The rape-murder of the doctor, which occurred on August 9 last year, had sparked nationwide outrage and prolonged protests. Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested a day after the incident, and the case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).