BIG BREAKING: Sanjoy Roy Proven Guilty by Sealdah Court in RG Kar Rape and Murder Case

Kolkata: The Sealdah Court has pronounced the much-awaited verdict in the horrific Kolkata Rape and Murder Case in which a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and murdered inside the hospital's seminar room during Abhaya's nightshift.

RG Kar Rape and Murder Case: Sanjoy Roy Proven Guilty, Chaos Erupted in Courtroom

Sanjoy Roy, the main accused in the Abhaya Rape and Murder Case, has been found guilty under sections 64, 66, and 103(1) of the BNS Act. Chaos erupted inside the courtroom, prompting the judge to warn everyone present and emphasize the importance of ensuring the safety and security of the accused.

The court relied on forensic evidence which pointed to Roy’s involvement in the incident, with his DNA being found on the person of the deceased doctor. A sessions court in Kolkata has held main accused Sanjoy Roy as GUILTY in the RG Kar rape-murder case. The trial in the case had commenced on November 12, and concluded on January 9th.

The Kolkata Police, which was investigating the case initially arrested Roy on August 10, a day after the medic's body was recovered from the seminar room of the hospital. The Calcutta High Court later transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The in-camera trial in the rape and murder of the doctor commenced on November 12. The hearing in Roy's trial was concluded on January 9, during which 50 witnesses were examined. The parents of the deceased doctor have claimed that other persons were involved in the crime and expected that they would also be arrested and tried before the court.

Death Sentence Possible, Sentencing Hearing on Monday

Sessions judge Anirban Das, while pronouncing the verdict said, "Your crime is proven. Your sentence is not less than 10 years. The minimum punishment could be 25 years of imprisonment. Or death can be lifelong. Or there could be a death sentence. Penalty will be added."

The sentencing hearing will take place on Monday.

‘I Have Been Falsely Implicated’: Sanjoy Roy To Judge

Accused Sanjay says to the judge, “I have been falsely implicated. I have not done this. Those who have done so are being let go. One IPS involved.”

Abhaya's Parents' Statement Before Verdict

Speaking to ANI, he asserted that they will continue to knock on the door of the court until they get justice in the case."Not just one, but the DNA report shows the presence of four boys and one girl. We will feel some relief when the accused are punished. Until we get justice, we will keep knocking on the doors of the court and will also seek the support of the people of the country," the father said.

He also alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation has done nothing in the matter."The CBI has done nothing in this matter. CBI never called me anywhere, they came to our residence once or twice but whenever we asked them about the investigation, they always said it was underway. There were bites on my daughter's neck but a swab was not collected from there. In the post-mortem report, there was no concrete evidence. CBI is not trying much. There is no question of satisfaction here. We have raised several questions before the High Court and the Supreme Court. We have sought answers from the court itself. We did not seek answers from the CBI, but the court assigned all responsibility to the CBI," he said."In two months, the court reviewed all the evidence, and whatever punishment is appropriate will be decided by the court," the father of RG Kar victim added.

The victim's mom has vowed to continue the fight, saying, "I will get to the bottom of this." "I won't let this go. She won't come back but we will try our best to get the due justice," said Abhaya's mom. "Proper investigation has not been done. The verdict will come today. We will continue our fight. Please be there for us. This is not the end. We have raised our question in the Supreme Court and High Court," she continued.

About RG Kar Rape and Murder Case

The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparked widespread protests. After the incident, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime.In November last year, the CBI filed a chargesheet concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.