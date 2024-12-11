Parbhani Unrest: Section 144 Imposed, Internet Services Suspended | 10 Points

Mumbai: An atmosphere of tension gripped Parbhani city on Wednesday as the district administration imposed Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code 2023. The order, issued by District Magistrate Raghunath Gawde, restricted gatherings of more than five persons in public places and suspended internet and communication services to maintain peace.

Parbhani Unrest: Here Are The Latest Updates

Violence broke out in Parbhani district, Marathwada, on Wednesday during a bandh protesting the vandalism of a Constitution replica near a Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue. Protesters torched vehicles and pelted stones, prompting police to use tear gas and authorities to enforce Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Parbhani witnessed unrest starting Tuesday evening when Sopan Pawar, a resident of Murtizapur village in Parbhani tehsil, allegedly vandalized a replica of the Constitution displayed in a glass box at the base of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue near the collector's office. The incident sparked outrage among local activists, who apprehended Pawar on the spot and handed him over to the police for further action. The situation remained tense but largely peaceful on Wednesday morning as a bandh was observed in protest. However, by around 1 pm, the calm gave way to violence when a mob began pelting stones and setting vehicles ablaze in the area. Police were forced to respond with tear gas to control the crowd and disperse the agitators. In light of the escalating violence, District Collector Raghunath Gawade invoked Section 144, which prohibits public gatherings, to maintain order in the district. Additionally, Gawade called for an emergency meeting with leaders of various political parties to discuss strategies for restoring peace and preventing further violence. Authorities have urged the public to remain calm while investigations into the vandalism and subsequent incidents are underway. The situation is being closely monitored to avoid further disruptions. Protesters demanded strict action against the person responsible for damaging the replica of the Constitution and sought protection for all statues of national leaders.

What Led To The Section 144 In Parbhani

The decision came after an unidentified person on Tuesday damaged a replica of the Constitution held by the statue of B R Ambedkar outside Parbhani railway station in Maharashtra , triggering arson and stone-pelting.

A crowd of around 200 people gathered near the statue after the word spread about the damage caused to the replica of the Constitution and slogans were raised, and sharing videos on social media.

Stones were hurled and incidents of arson were also reported from the area. Meanwhile, the official said that the protesters suddenly rushed towards the railway station around 6 pm. Some demonstrators pulled down the locomotive pilot of the Nandigram Express train and roughed him up.

They blocked the railway tracks for over 30 minutes before being evicted by Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police personnel.

The train finally left the Parbhani station around 6:52 PM.

Protesters demanded strict action against the person responsible for damaging the replica of the Constitution and sought protection for all statues of national leaders.

The Superintendent of Police of Parbhani, warned of a potential law-and-order situation if the crowds continued to swell, prompting the imposition of the strict measures.

What's allowed, what's not allowed in Parbhani

As per the order, all telephone, mobile, internet, fax, xerox, and sound projection services were suspended with immediate effect from 1 PM on December 11, 2024, until further notice.

The restrictions excluded law enforcement officers and personnel directly involved in maintaining order. The police were directed to announce the order via loudspeakers to ensure widespread awareness.

The unrest followed an incident where a replica of the Constitution near the Ambedkar statue was vandalised, leading to heightened emotions in the community.

Dr. Bharat Ratna, a local activist, reportedly supported the movement despite the ongoing prohibitory orders under Section 37 (1)(3). To prevent further escalation, the district administration acted quickly to curb potential gatherings and online provocations.