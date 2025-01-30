Sitapur Congress MP Rakesh Rathore Arrested in Rape Case, Was in Middle of Presser

New Delhi: Sitapur Congress MP Rakesh Rathore was arrested from his residence in a rape case on Thursday, a day after the Allahabad High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Rathore was addressing a press conference when Kotwali Nagar police reached his residence to take him into custody.

An FIR was lodged against Rathore on January 17 on a complaint by a woman who accused him of repeatedly raping her over four years after promising to marry her.

The woman has also submitted call records and recordings to the police.

On January 22, the survivor’s husband filed a separate complaint against five individuals, alleging that MP Rakesh Rathore and his son were pressuring their family to settle the case.

He further claimed that Rathore’s associates had made objectionable remarks about his wife on social media.