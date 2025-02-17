'Stay Alert for Possible Aftershocks': PM Modi After Massive Earthquake Hits in Delhi NCR

New Delhi: Hours after a massive earthquake hit Delhi NCR, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a post on ‘X', urging the locals to remain safe and alert about possible aftershocks. The earthquake that jolted the national capital and the adjoining areas was of 4.0 magnitude.

PM Modi Urges Residents to Remain Safe After Massive Earthquake Jolted Delhi NCR

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.”

Strong Tremours Felt in Delhi NCR, Epicentre near Delhi

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake, with its epicentre in New Delhi, struck at a depth of five kilometres at 5:36 am, it said in a post on X.

Also Read:

The epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official told PTI. That region, which has a lake nearby, has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years. It recorded an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude in 2015, he said.

A loud sound was also heard when the earthquake hit, the official added. The strong tremors triggered by the earthquake prompted residents of several high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to rush out.