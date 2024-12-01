Published 16:13 IST, December 1st 2024
Court Grants Two days Police Custody of Naresh Balyan
Court grants 2 days police custody of Naresh Balyan in extortion case.
New Delhi: AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was produced at the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Sunday afternoon.
Naresh Balyan case
The Court has reserved the order in Naresh Balyan case.
In the court, Delhi police said that the audio clip has come to our notice recently and we will send it to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).
App MLA Naresh Balyan'd lawyer Advocate Sujan singh said the case was false. It was a conspiracy and they don't have a ground to arrest police couldn't give even a point for arrest crime branch is giving contradictory statement.
Court grants 2 days police custody of Naresh Balyan. App MLA Naresh Balyan was arrested in extortion case last year.
Updated 21:02 IST, December 1st 2024