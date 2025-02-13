Trump To Visit India For 2025 Quad Summit, Say White House Sources

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will visit India to attend the 2025 Quad Leaders Summit, White House sources said.

The summit is likely to be held in the month of September-October this year.

The last quad summit was held in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, 2024.

'Quadrilateral Security Dialogue' (QSD), the Quad is an informal strategic forum comprising four nations, namely -- United States of America (USA), India, Australia and Japan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a visit to the United States. PM Modi and US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz held a bilateral meeting at Blair House in Washington DC. Later in the day, PM Modi will meet US President Donald Trump in the White House.

He will also meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at the Blair House.

Tech billionaire Musk, who has been appointed as special US government employee and heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will call on PM Modi and the Indian government expects to include Starlink's plans to start satellite broadband services in India, Reuters reported citing two sources, who did not want to be named as the plans are private.

PM Modi will also meet Indian-origin entrepreneur and Republican leader from Ohio, Vivek Ramaswamy. He had earlier been in the race for the White House but eventually pulled out.

The Indian-origin entreprenuer who gained attention for his outspoken debate performances, had ended his presidential bid and threw his support behind Donald Trump whom he had earlier dubbed the "best president of 21st century".