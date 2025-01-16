Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: 3 Staff Members Detained Amid Mystery Over Maid-Accused Link

Mumbai: Three staff members of Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been detained by the Mumbai Police amid ongoing investigation after Saif was stabbed multiple times at his residence by an intruder. While the main accused is still absconding and there isn't exact information about who stabbed Saif Ali Khan, here's the latest update in the investigation…

Who Stabbed Saif Ali Khan? 3 Staff Members Detained

As the Mumbai Police continues with the investigation in the case, according to latest information, the cops have detained three of the staff members of the royal couple. The three detained include the maid who allegedly had a link to the attacker; they were brought to the police station in the morning.

According to initial reports, a scuffle broke out between the intruder and Saif's maid and the actor intervened to pacify them when he was stabbed. Now, the maid working at Saif Ali Khan's house has been brought to the police station where she is being questioned; when that person entered the house, the maid saw him and started shouting, after which Saif Ali Khan, who was present in the house at that time, reached there.

After which a scuffle took place and the maid got hurt on her hand; the police is recording the statement of the maid.

Saif Ali Khan's Maid and Attacker Had An Affair?

Mumbai Police launched an investigation into the shocking incident and suspected a possible connection between the intruder and Saif’s maid. Investigators revealed that no trace of the attacker was visible in the CCTV footage for two hours before the attack, leading them to believe the intruder might have entered the house well in advance. The police are questioning staff members, including the household help, to uncover more details about the assailant’s identity and motive. Sources said the maid's relationship with the attacker is being probed as part of the investigation.

Reports indicate that the Mumbai Crime Branch has assembled seven teams to investigate the stabbing incident involving actor Saif Ali Khan. Initial CCTV footage reveals that no one entered the premises within the two-hour window leading up to the attack. Investigators suspect the assailant might have already been inside the building. CCTV analysis remains underway as the investigation progresses.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Latest Health Update

On the health condition of Actor Saif Ali Khan, his team issued an official statement saying, "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident..."

Kareena Kapoor's team has issued a statement that reads, “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine."