  • News /
  • India News /
  Bihar: Clash Breaks out Over Religious Procession, Internet Services Suspended in Jamui

Updated 15:36 IST, February 17th 2025

Bihar: Clash Breaks out Over Religious Procession, Internet Services Suspended in Jamui

A clash broke out between two communities during a religious procession in Bihar's Jamui, prompting the state government to suspend internet services.

Reported by: Digital Desk
bihar police | Image: bihar police

Jamui (Bihar): A clash broke out between two communities during a religious procession in Bihar's Jamui, prompting the state government to suspend internet services in the district, an official said on Monday.

Three persons were injured in the clash in Jhajha on Sunday, and nine people were arrested in this connection, Jamui District Magistrate Abhilasha Sharma said.

A police official has also been suspended for dereliction of duty, she said.

The district police on Monday conducted a flag march in Jhajha to ensure that the situation does not escalate further, and a case has been registered against 50-60 unidentified individuals, the official said.

"The incident took place yesterday when a clash broke out between members of two communities during a religious procession in Jhajha. Members of both sides resorted to stone-throwing, which caused injuries to three persons. The situation was immediately brought under control by the police. All injured were taken to the nearest government hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger," the district magistrate told PTI.

ALSO READ: RLWY Enforcing Prohibition on People's Entry to Station Without Ticket

Now, the situation is "fully under control", she said.

A policeman has been suspended for dereliction of duty, the DM added. 

"A case has been registered and people involved in the incident will be arrested. So far nine people have been apprehended in connection with the incident," she said.

"Now, in the interest of maintenance of public order, the internet services have been suspended in the district till February 18," the DM added.

With PTI Inputs

Published 15:36 IST, February 17th 2025

