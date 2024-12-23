Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Unveils Projects Worth Rs 752 Crore During Pragati Yatra

Bettiah: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects and schemes worth Rs 752.17 crore in West Champaran district.

Kumar, who launched the first phase of his 'Pragati Yatra' from West Champaran (with Bettiah as the district headquarters), virtually laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 545.24 crore and inaugurated schemes worth Rs 34.72 crore from Dhokraha panchayat.

Earlier, the CM had laid the foundation stones for projects valued at Rs 171.38 crore from Bagha block in the same district.

During the yatra, the CM also announced a Rs 10 per quintal increase in sugarcane price for farmers.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a total of 400 development projects and schemes worth Rs 752.17 crore in West Champaran. These projects include health and wellness centres, waste management units, parks and open gyms constructed by zila parishad, the Chief Minister's Rural Street Light Scheme, Naali-Gali Scheme, Tap Water Scheme, Chief Minister Rural Housing Scheme, and more." The CM also met with members of the Tharu community and Jeevika Didis in Bagha block.

During the visit, Kumar interacted with local people, listened to their concerns, and directed officials to address them promptly, the statement added.

He also laid the foundation stone for an on-grid electricity scheme by the energy department, which will electrify remote villages in the Tharuhat region (covering around 11,798 houses in 25 villages) at a cost of Rs. 139.04 crore.

Later in the day, Kumar held a meeting to review ongoing state government projects and schemes in West Champaran district. The meeting was attended by senior government officials and elected representatives from the region.

"During the meeting, the CM directed officials to finalise proposals for the immediate construction of a state-of-the-art stadium, the building of a new bypass road, and the expansion of major roads passing through Bettiah. He also instructed officials to establish a degree college in the area," the statement said.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced another Rs 10 per quintal hike in the sugarcane price, bringing the total increase to Rs 20 per quintal compared to the previous year.