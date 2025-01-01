Bihar: District Education Officer Directs Private Schools in Kishanganj to Teach Urdu

Kishanganj: District Education of Office (DEO) Nasir Hussain has ordered the private schools affiliated with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board in Bihar's Kishanjganj district to teach Urdu.

The DEO issued a letter to all private schools, notifying them to teach Urdu in the "minority-dominated district."

DEO Hussain further said that the private schools being operated in the district must ensure necessary arrangements are in place for students to study Urdu. They have been asked to provide compliance report to Bihar Education Project Office, as per the order.

"All the private schools in Kishanganj district, recognized by CBSE Board, are requested to ensure the necessary arrangements for the study of Urdu to the willing students and provide the relevant compliance report to Bihar Education Project Office, Kishanganj," the order dated December 12, 2024, read.

This decision comes after the meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) which was held in October, 2024, where Congress MP Javed Azad and Congress MLA Izharul Hussain noted that Urdu was not being taught in private schools in the district.

