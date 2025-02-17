Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake, Records 4.0 on Richter Scale
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 15:40 IST, February 17th 2025

Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake, Records 4.0 on Richter Scale

Bihar Earthquake Live: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Bihar’s Siwan at 08:02 am on Monday. This comes just three hours after strong tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake, Records 4.0 on Richter Scale | LIVE | Image: X

Bihar Earthquake Live: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Bihar’s Siwan at 08:02 am on Monday. This comes just three hours after strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR including Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. The tremors in Bihar were felt hours after a magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolted Delhi and adjoining regions at 5.36 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged people in the region to stay calm and follow safety precautions while keeping alert for possible aftershocks.

 

Have there been injuries and/or deaths in Bihar earthquake?
Has the Bihar earthquake caused any damage?
How bad is 4.0 magnitude earthquake?
09:53 IST, February 17th 2025

Have there been injuries and/or deaths in Bihar earthquake?

Bihar earthquake live: Fortunately, despite a strong effect, the earthquake has not caused any injuries or deaths.

09:53 IST, February 17th 2025

Has the Bihar earthquake caused any damage?

Bihar earthquake live: While the tremours of the earthquake were very strong, there have been no reports of damage or destruction across the state of Bihar. 

09:51 IST, February 17th 2025

How bad is 4.0 magnitude earthquake?

Bihar earthquake live: Though the magnitude of the earthquake was just 4.0 on the Richter scale, people still felt it was a strong earthquake. Since the magnitude was 4.0, the earthquake waves couldn't travel for a larger distance and it is less likely that it would have caused any damages.

 

09:44 IST, February 17th 2025

'Stay alert': PM Modi's message after Delhi earthquake

Bihar earthquake live: Hours after a massive earthquake hit Delhi NCR, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a post on ‘X', urging the locals to remain safe and alert about possible aftershocks. The earthquake that jolted the national capital and the adjoining areas was of 4.0 magnitude. In a post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.”

09:31 IST, February 17th 2025

After Bihar, earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Odisha's Puri

Bihar earthquake live: After Bihar, a 4.7 magnitude hit the Puri district in Odisha at 8.15 am.

09:09 IST, February 17th 2025

Bihar earthquake time?

Bihar earthquake live: The tremors in Bihar were felt hours after a magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolted Delhi and adjoining regions at 5.36 am.

09:08 IST, February 17th 2025

Earthquake in Bihar hours after tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Bihar earthquake live: Earthquake in Bihar comes just three hours after strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR including Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

09:07 IST, February 17th 2025

Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake

Bihar earthquake live: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Bihar’s Siwan at 08:02 am on Monday.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 08:54 IST, February 17th 2025

