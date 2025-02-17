Bihar Earthquake After Delhi Earthquake, Records 4.0 on Richter Scale

Bihar earthquake live: Hours after a massive earthquake hit Delhi NCR, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a post on ‘X', urging the locals to remain safe and alert about possible aftershocks. The earthquake that jolted the national capital and the adjoining areas was of 4.0 magnitude. In a post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.”