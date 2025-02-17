Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bihar Earthquake: Siwan Epicentre, 1.5 Hours After Earthquake in Delhi

Updated 09:01 IST, February 17th 2025

Bihar Earthquake: Siwan Epicentre, 1.5 Hours After Earthquake in Delhi

Bihar Earthquake: According to the National Centre for Seismology, the depth of the quake was 10 kilometres.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Bihar Earthquake: Siwan Epicenter | Image: Self

Bihar Earthquake : A magnitude 4 earthquake struck Bihar's Siwan on Monday, according to the national centre for seismology. The quake had a depth of 10 kilometres and occurred shortly after strong tremors were felt in Delhi and the national capital region.  

The NCS reported that the Bihar quake's epicentre was at a latitude of 25.93 North and longitude of 84.42 East. 

In Delhi, residents were awoken by powerful tremors around 5:36 am on Monday, prompting many to evacuate their homes. Despite being a magnitude 4 quake with a depth of five kilometres, the sudden jolt left people visibly shaken. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 08:55 IST, February 17th 2025

Earthquake Bihar

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: