Bihar Govt Announces Seven-Day State Mourning to Honour Dr Manmohan Singh

Patna: The Bihar government declared a seven-day state mourning on Friday as a mark of respect to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who died at 92, an official said.

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted to the Emergency ward around 8.30 pm in a critical condition on Thursday.

According to a circular issued by the cabinet secretariat of the state government here on Friday, "The state government has declared seven-day state mourning from December 26 to January 1, 2025, over the death of the former PM, Manmohan Singh." "During this period, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the state on all buildings. No government ceremonies or official entertainment programmes will be organised during this period," it said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Pragati' Yatra to Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts was cancelled following the demise of the former PM.