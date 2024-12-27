Search icon
  • Bihar Govt Announces Seven-day State Mourning to Honour Manmohan Singh

Published 14:44 IST, December 27th 2024

Bihar Govt Announces Seven-day State Mourning to Honour Manmohan Singh

The Bihar government declared a seven-day state mourning on Friday as a mark of respect to former prime minister Manmohan Singh

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Manmohan Singh | Image: Republic Business

Patna: The Bihar government declared a seven-day state mourning on Friday as a mark of respect to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who died at 92, an official said.

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted to the Emergency ward around 8.30 pm in a critical condition on Thursday.

According to a circular issued by the cabinet secretariat of the state government here on Friday, "The state government has declared seven-day state mourning from December 26 to January 1, 2025, over the death of the former PM, Manmohan Singh." "During this period, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the state on all buildings. No government ceremonies or official entertainment programmes will be organised during this period," it said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Pragati' Yatra to Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts was cancelled following the demise of the former PM.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The CM's Pragati Yatra scheduled for December 27 and 28 has been cancelled following the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh." The CM was scheduled to visit Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts on December 27 and 28, respectively. 

Updated 14:44 IST, December 27th 2024

