Bihar: Lawyer Seeks FIR Against Sonia Gandhi for ‘Poor Thing’ Remark on President Murmu

Patna: A lawyer from Bihar's Muzaffarnagar district has filed a complaint with a court against Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, requesting the registration of a FIR against her for her 'poor thing' statement against President Droupadi Murmu.

The complaint, lodged by Sudhir Ojha, accuses Gandhi of disrespecting the country's highest constitutional authority.

Ojha's complaint also names Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as co-accused, demanding legal action against them as well. The court is set to hear the matter on February 10.

The controversy stems from remarks made by Sonia Gandhi outside Parliament after President Murmu's joint address to both Houses ahead of the Budget session. When asked by reporters about Murmu's nearly hour-long speech, Sonia Gandhi was heard saying, "The President was getting very tired by the end... she could hardly speak, poor thing." The comment, captured in video clips, appeared to reference the length of the President's address.

Adding fuel to the fire, Rahul Gandhi described the speech as "boring" in one of the clips, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during the interaction. The Rashtrapati Bhavan later issued a strongly worded statement condemning the remarks, though it did not name Sonia Gandhi directly. The statement read, “While reacting to the media on the Hon'ble President's address to Parliament, some prominent leaders of the Congress party have made comments that clearly hurt the dignity of the high office, and therefore are unacceptable”.