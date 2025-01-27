Published 08:56 IST, January 27th 2025
Bihar Police Arrests Drunk Headmaster Attempting to Unfurl National Flag On R-day
Locals alerted Minapur MLA Munna Yadav, who promptly informed police about it.
- India News
- 1 min read
Muzaffarpur: Police on Sunday arrested a government school headmaster for trying to unfurl the national flag during Republic Day celebrations in a drunk condition in dry Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.
Locals alerted Minapur MLA Munna Yadav, who promptly informed police about it.
"A complaint was received stating that headmaster Sanjay Kumar Singh of a government school in Dharampur East tried to unfurl the national flag in a drunk condition. A breathalyzer test confirmed that he had consumed alcohol and was arrested," said Sujit Kumar, in-charge of Rampurhari police station.
Before his arrest, Singh claimed that he had not received his salary for the past five months. Bihar has enforced a total ban on alcohol since April 5, 2016.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 08:56 IST, January 27th 2025