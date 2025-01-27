Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bihar Police Arrests Drunk Headmaster Attempting to Unfurl National Flag On R-day

Published 08:56 IST, January 27th 2025

Bihar Police Arrests Drunk Headmaster Attempting to Unfurl National Flag On R-day

Locals alerted Minapur MLA Munna Yadav, who promptly informed police about it.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bihar Police Arrests Drunk Headmaster Attempting to Unfurl National Flag | Image: PTI

Muzaffarpur: Police on Sunday arrested a government school headmaster for trying to unfurl the national flag during Republic Day celebrations in a drunk condition in dry Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. 

Locals alerted Minapur MLA Munna Yadav, who promptly informed police about it. 

"A complaint was received stating that headmaster Sanjay Kumar Singh of a government school in Dharampur East tried to unfurl the national flag in a drunk condition. A breathalyzer test confirmed that he had consumed alcohol and was arrested," said Sujit Kumar, in-charge of Rampurhari police station. 

Before his arrest, Singh claimed that he had not received his salary for the past five months. Bihar has enforced a total ban on alcohol since April 5, 2016. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:56 IST, January 27th 2025

Recommended

US Drops Tariff Threat After Colombia Agrees to Accept Deported Migrants
World News
ABUTA Terms UGC Draft on VC Appointment as Infringing Academic Autonomy
Education News
MahaKumb 2025: 'High-Technology Kitchen' Set Up to Feed Over 1L Devotees
India News
Uttarakhand to Implement UCC Today: What Changes Will Come into Effect
India News
Uniform Civil Code to be Implemented Today in Uttarakhand | LIVE
India News
US Immigration Crackdown: VP Vance Defends Raids on Schools, Churches
World News
Sky Force Surpasses ₹50 Cr Mark In Opening Weekend At BO, Mints...
Entertainment News
VIDEO: Toddler Miraculously Survives Fall From 13th Floor
Viral News
Colombia Imposes 25% Tariff On US In Response To Trump's Restrictions
World News
Massive Forest Fires Spread Near Rajouri Town
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: