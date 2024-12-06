Bihar Police Detain Khan Sir, Students Protesting Against BPSC Exam Rule Changes In Patna

Patna: The Bihar police have taken into custody the famous teacher Khan sir, who was protesting with students against the change in rules of the 70th BPSC preliminary exams in the state. According to the reports, hundreds of students were protesting outside the BPSC office in Patna, on Friday, over the change in the rules of the BPSC preliminary examination, which is slated to be held on December 13.

As per claims, Khan sir was taken into custody by the Bihar police amid protests against the anticipated normalisation process in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 70th combined competitive examination. However, the police have refuted the claims of the arrest of Khan sir, calling it baseless.

Reports suggested that SSP Patna Rajiv Mishra stated, "Neither was Khan sir arrested, nor taken into custody. He was repeatedly being asked to come to the police station but he was not ready. The claims of his arrest are baseless."

According to the report, Khan sir was among the protestors opposing the normalisation process in the BPSC.

During the protest, the police resorted to the lathi charge on Friday afternoon to disperse civil service aspirants protesting over the issue of “normalisation” in the Bihar Public Service Commission’s preliminary test.

Amidst protest in Patna, Khan Sir and Guru Rahman, both popular teachers, also joined the protesters. Police briefly detained some of the protesters, and the two teachers appealed to the aspirants to remain peaceful in their protest.