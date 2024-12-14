BPSC Teacher Forced Into 'Pakadwa Vivah' In Bihar's Begusarai, Video Goes Viral

Begusarai: In a shocking incident, a man who had passed the BPSC examinations to become a teacher was forcibly married by a dozen unknown men at gunpoint.

It is alleged that the man had been in a relationship with the girl for over four years, but after securing a government teaching job, he told her he did not wish to marry her.

A video has gone viral on social media platforms in this regard.

Teacher Forced To Marry at Gunpoint In Begusarai | WATCH

In the footage, it can be clearly seen that some people are forcing Avnish Kumar to apply vermilion (Sindoor) at the forehead of the girl. The priest was heard chanting wedding mantras.

In the video, Avnish begged and cried, but his pleas were ignored, and he was forced into a forced marriage.

Girl Claims Teacher Refused To Marry Her

“When I again talked about marriage, he refused. Avnish Kumar came to meet me on Thursday evening. We were talking to each other when suddenly the villagers reached there and caught both of us. After this, they forcibly got us married in a temple,” the girl claimed.

Family members of the girl have alleged that after Avnish stopped talking to girl after getting the government job.

“Avnish and she were talking for the last four years. They both loved each other. Everything was going well until Avnish got a job. But, after getting a job, he changed. He used to avoid talking about marriage,” a family member claimed.

What is ‘Pakadwa Vivah’

In Bihar, a disturbing phenomenon has emerged where unmarried men are compelled to marry under the threat of a gun being pointed at their heads. According to the police, 2024 has seen the highest number of reported cases of forced marriages in the past three decades.

A complaint has not been registered; however, police are investigating the matter, an official said.