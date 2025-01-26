BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal of Sending Voters Hoax Calls Ahead of Delhi Polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday alleged that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was misleading voters across constituencies, including New Delhi, by orchestrating hoax calls that claimed that their votes have been "cancelled" by the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Parvesh Verma played a purported audio recording of one such call in which a person was heard saying, "Your vote has been cut by the BJP. AAP will ensure you get your vote back."

BJP Accuses AAP of Misleading Voters Through Hoax Calls | WATCH

"Hoax calls are being made to the public, saying that BJP will end all AAP schemes. This is a blatant lie," Verma said.

Verma also accused AAP of distributing Rs 500 wrapped in a calendar in slum areas and said that he has filed a complaint with the Election Commission and his party demands an investigation into the matter.

Delhi To Go For Polls on Feb 5