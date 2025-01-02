Search icon
Published 23:58 IST, January 2nd 2025

BJP Appoints Election Officers To Oversee Internal Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed election officers to oversee the selection of state presidents and national council members on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a significant step towards ensuring a seamless internal election process, has appointed election officers to oversee the selection of state presidents and national council members on Thursday. These appointed officers will comprise senior leaders and Union ministers, who will be responsible for conducting the elections smoothly in their respective states.

The move is seen as a strategic effort to maintain transparency and fairness in the election process, which is crucial for the party's internal dynamics. By entrusting senior leaders with this responsibility, the BJP aims to ensure that the elections are conducted without any discrepancies.

This development comes at a time when the BJP is gearing up for various state and national-level elections. The party's internal election process is being closely watched, as it will have a major impact on the party's future trajectory.

Updated 23:58 IST, January 2nd 2025

