BJP Delivers On One Nation One Election Promise: List Of Fulfilled Manifesto Objectives In Modi 3.0

New Delhi: The Modi government on Thursday approved one of its long standing poll promise the "One Nation, One Election" bill which aims to hold simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies across the country. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Modi Cabinet approving the One Nation One Election bill add to its big ticket poll promises fulfilled by the saffron party including implementing GST, bringing law on Triple Talaq, Abrogation of Article 370, building Ram Mandir , amending the Waqf act among others.

The latest move by the Modi cabinet will follow a comprehensive bill which will be tabled in the Parliament, paving the way for unified elections across the nation.

This comes after former President of India Ram Nath Kovind stated that the Central government must build a consensus on the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, emphasising that the issue transcends political interests and serves the nation as a whole.

Notably, in September this year, the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which aims to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls, within a span of 100 days.

The recommendations were outlined in a report by a high-level panel chaired by former President Kovind. Following the Cabinet's approval, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the decision, calling it a significant step towards enhancing India's democracy.

It is to be mentioned that approving of the One Nation One Election bill will be followed up by presenting it in the Parliament. It will only become a law once it's passed in both the Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

As the Modi government prepares to table ‘One Nation One Election’ bill, let's take a look at poll promises already fulfilled by the government.

Financial Inclusion

Year of Promise: 2014

PM Modi promised to bring banking services to every household in India, in his first ever Independence Day address.

Year of Report Card: 2015

PM Modi announced the opening of 17 crore zero-balance accounts in just one year under the Jan Dhan Yojana, in 2015.

Current Status: 2024

The Jan Dhan Yojana has grown significantly, with nearly 53 crore bank accounts being operational, marketing a significant step in financial inclusion. This scheme has expanded access to credit and financial services across the country. The scheme has also reduced corruption in the country through direct benefit transfer of government schemes.

Rural Transformation

Year of Promise: 2014 and 2019

PM Modi first introduced the Adarsh Gram Yojana and promised electricity for over 18,000 villages. In 2019, he launched the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide tap water to rural areas.

Year of Report Card:

2015: Achieved significant progress in toilet construction.

2016: More than 2 crore toilets were built.

2017: Over 14,000 villages were electrified.

2021: Over 4.5 crore families started receiving piped water.

2023: Concrete roads are being constructed in villages.

Current Status: 2024

These initiatives have greatly improved rural infrastructure and living conditions, reflecting a successful transformation of village life.

Equal Stakeholders

Year of Promise: 2014

PM Modi emphasized the importance of building toilets to improve sanitation.

Year of Report Card: 2021

The government achieved its goal of constructing toilets in all households, contributing to significant improvements in public health and sanitation.

Current Status: 2024

The focus has shifted from women's development to women-led development, showcasing a transformative impact on gender equity.

Push for Manufacturing

Year of Promise: 2014

PM Modi launched the 'Make in India' campaign to boost domestic manufacturing.

Year of Report Card: 2021 and 2022

The 'Atma Nirbharta' (self-reliance) campaign was reinforced, positioning India as a key player in global manufacturing and supply chains.

Current Status: 2024

The emphasis has been on making India a global manufacturing hub, with ongoing initiatives like Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) further strengthening this vision.

A Promise to the Nation in the Darkest Hours

Year of Promise: 2020

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi promised a robust vaccination drive.

Year of Report Card: 2021 and 2022

By 2021, over 50 crore doses were administered and that too of indigenously developed vaccines, and by 2022, this number exceeded 200 crore doses, marking a significant achievement in public health.

Current Status: 2024

The vaccination drive remains one of the notable successes of PM Modi's tenure, showcasing effective crisis management.

For the Farmers

Year of Promise: 2014 and 2016

PM Modi’s slogans of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ highlighted support for farmers, with promises of better farm inputs and insurance.

Year of Report Card: 2018

By 2016, the government had implemented a nationwide insurance program for farmers. By 2018, over Rs. 1.5 lakh crore in claims had been settled.

Current Status: 2024

The focus has expanded to include better market access and diversification in agriculture, continuing to support the farming community.

Building for Tomorrow’s India

Completing stalled infrastructure projects

Year of Promise: 2016

PM Modi promised to fast-track completion of stalled infrastructure projects.

Year of Report Card: 2023

The National Infrastructure Pipeline, valued at over Rs. 100 lakh crore, reflects the government's commitment to infrastructure development.

Current Status: 2024

Infrastructure remains a key focus, with significant investments and projects in progress.

Infrastructure building North East India

Year of Promise: 2015

PM Modi highlighted the need for improved infrastructure and connectivity in North East India.

Year of Report Card: 2018

New educational institutes, sports facilities, and enhanced connectivity were established in the region.

Current Status: 2024

Continued development and attention are being directed towards North East India, improving its overall infrastructure and opportunities.

Digital India

Year of Promise: 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the concept of Digital India to leverage technology for development.

Year of Report Card: 2018 and 2022

Progress included advances in digital infrastructure, including 5G, and the spread of optical fiber networks.

Current Status: 2024

Digital India has made international strides, reinforcing India's position in the global digital landscape.