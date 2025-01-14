Search icon
Published 16:46 IST, January 14th 2025

BJP Demands CM Atishi Must Withdraw Nomination From Kalkaji Seat For MCC Violation

The BJP demanded Delhi CM Atishi to withdraw her nomination form for 'violating' MCC

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP Demands CM Atishi Must Withdraw Nomination From Kalkaji Seat For MCC Violation | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The BJP, on Tuesday, demanded Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to withdraw her nomination form from the Kalkaji seat on moral grounds for 'violating' the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by using a government vehicle for campaign-related work.

Atishi filed her nomination from the Kalkaji assembly constituency on Tuesday for the upcoming Delhi polls to be held on February 5. The counting of votes will be undertaken on February 8.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Atishi, an AAP candidate from the Kalkaji seat, has her election office in Govindpuri where campaign materials were transported using a vehicle of the Public Works Department (PWD).

He also alleged that AAP volunteers are using Delhi government vehicles to travel from one place to another.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a PWD official for violating the MCC, officials said.

The returning officer initially filed a complaint against Atishi, alleging the use of a government vehicle for political purposes on January 7.

Following a detailed investigation, the police registered an FIR against the PWD official for using a government vehicle for election campaigning, a police officer said.

The case was filed at the Govind Puri police station based on a complaint by a BJP leader.

Bidhuri said Atishi should resign from the post of chief minister and withdraw her nomination from Kalkaji on moral grounds for "violating" MCC. (with PTI inputs)

Updated 16:46 IST, January 14th 2025

