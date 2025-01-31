BJP Demands Congress’ ‘Unconditional Apology’ After Sonia, Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks on President Murmu

After President Droupadi Murmu ’s address to Parliament, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi ’s remarks have sparked a major controversy. Gandhi referred to President Murmu as a “poor lady” following her joint address on the first day of the Budget Session.

Speaking to the media, Sonia Gandhi said, “The President was getting very tired by the end… She could hardly speak… poor lady.” She also claimed that the President’s speech was filled with “false promises.”

Adding to the controversy, her son and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi dismissed the President’s speech as “boring” and “repeating the same things again and again.”

The remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has accused the Congress leadership of “insulting the President.”

BJP President JP Nadda Calls for Apology

BJP President JP Nadda took to X to express his disapproval, stating that every BJP party worker condemns Sonia Gandhi’s comments.

His post read: “I and every @BJP4India Karyakarta STRONGLY CONDEMN the usage of the phrase ‘poor thing’ by Smt. Sonia Gandhi for Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji. The deliberate usage of such words shows the elitist, anti-poor, and anti-tribal nature of the Congress Party. I demand that the Congress Party unconditionally apologise to the Honourable President and the tribal communities of India.”

In a follow up post, he added "Former Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi’s use of the phrase “poor thing” to refer to the President is deeply disrespectful and underscores the opposition’s continued disregard for the dignity of the highest constitutional office. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. While the President was highlighting the government’s achievements, the opposition—driven by its feudal mindset—chose instead to mock the empowerment of backward classes and women, a transformation brought about under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership."

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri: ‘Have They No Shame?’

Slamming Congress, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Sonia Gandhi Ji’s comment on the President of India is shocking beyond belief.”

He called her remarks “condescending and derogatory” and questioned Congress’s respect for democratic institutions.

“One is beginning to wonder if Congress is a political party in a functioning democracy or a set of entitled and arrogant people with scant respect for institutions of our Republic, including the Head of State,” Puri added.

Kiren Rijiju Demands Apology

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also condemned the remarks, saying: “Congress leaders have insulted our President. I condemn this insult of President Murmu. Priyanka Gandhi should apologize to President Murmu.”

'What Else Can Be Expected from Congress?’: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called Sonia Gandhi’s remarks unprecedented.

“The kind of words Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and her son and LoP Rahul Gandhi used against the President—I cannot even imagine. What else can be expected from them?” he said.

‘Disgraceful Display of Arrogance’: BJP Leader Kailash Gahlot

BJP leader Kailash Gahlot called Gandhi’s remarks a disgraceful display of Congress’s “elitist arrogance.”

“This contemptuous remark not only insults the highest constitutional authority but also reveals their deep-seated prejudice against tribal and marginalized communities,” he said, demanding an unconditional apology.

‘They Have No Respect for the Constitution’: SP Singh Baghel

BJP MP SP Singh Baghel accused Congress of disrespecting constitutional authorities.

“It is their old habit of finding fault in everything… They roam around with the Constitution in their pocket, but this clearly shows they have no respect for it,” he said.

'Reflects Feudal Mindset’: Amit Malviya

BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya slammed Sonia Gandhi’s remarks, calling them “demeaning” and a reflection of her “feudal mindset.”

“This is not the first time the Congress has ridiculed the first tribal woman to hold the highest constitutional office in the country,” he stated.

‘Rahul Gandhi is the Real Poor Thing’: Sambit Patra

BJP MP Sambit Patra also condemned Sonia Gandhi’s remarks.

“She called the President ‘bechari.’ The President of India cannot be a ‘bechari.’ She is able and powerful… Rahul Gandhi is the real ‘poor thing’ in this nation. Sonia Gandhi should apologize,” he said.

Pappu Yadav Sparks Controversy with ‘Love Letter’ Remark

Independent MP and Congress supporter Pappu Yadav fueled the controversy further, calling the President’s speech a “love letter” and referring to her as a “stamp.”

“The President is like a stamp. She just has to read a love letter,” Yadav said, accusing the BJP of misleading the public.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Criticizes Yadav’s Comments

Reacting to Pappu Yadav’s remarks, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora said,

“The ‘love letter’ comment was disgraceful and unfortunate. I hope they don’t repeat such acts.”

PM Modi Appreciates President Murmu’s Speech

After the controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to praise President Murmu’s address.

“Today’s address by Rashtrapati Ji to both Houses of Parliament was a resonant outline of our nation’s path toward building a Viksit Bharat. She highlighted initiatives across sectors and underscored the importance of all-around as well as futuristic development,” he posted.