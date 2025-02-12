BJP Eyes Mayoral Election, Pushes for ‘Triple-Engine Government’ in Delhi

New Delhi: Fresh off its decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now setting its sights on the upcoming mayoral polls, aiming to establish what it calls a "triple-engine government" in the national capital.

The mayoral election is scheduled for April, and BJP leaders are confident about securing the post, given the party’s strengthened position in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

BJP’s Numerical Edge

Following its triumph in the assembly elections—where it secured 48 out of 70 seats—the BJP is set to dominate the mayoral race. According to party leaders, the BJP will have 10 of the 14 nominated members in the MCD, while AAP will have the remaining four. Additionally, several AAP councillors are reportedly willing to switch allegiance, a senior Delhi BJP leader claimed.

In the last mayoral election held in November, AAP won by a narrow margin of just three votes. However, the BJP believes the numbers now favour its candidate. The vote tally includes Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha MPs and eight BJP MLAs, who will serve as nominated members. This, coupled with the possibility of defections from AAP, could tilt the results in the BJP’s favour.

Changing Political Dynamics

MCD officials highlighted that three of AAP’s 121 councillors and eight of BJP’s 120 councillors were elected to the Delhi Assembly, potentially reshaping the political dynamics of the civic body.

In the 2022 MCD elections, AAP won 134 wards, while the BJP secured 104. The Congress and Independents managed nine and three seats, respectively.

According to BJP leaders, securing the mayor’s post would enable the party to establish a "triple-engine government," aligning governance at the municipal, state, and central levels. A senior leader claimed that multiple AAP councillors had already reached out to BJP but were yet to receive any firm commitments.

BJP’s Comeback in Delhi