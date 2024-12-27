BJP Leader Parvesh Verma Makes Big Claim: Kejriwal Might Not Contest From New Delhi

New Delhi: BJP leader and former West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma has claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, may change his constituency from the New Delhi seat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Parvesh Verma suggested that Kejriwal may not contest from the New Delhi seat, where he has been the MLA since 2013.

Kejriwal was the AAP candidate for the New Delhi constituency in the last three elections and has been announced as the party's candidate to contest the seat for the fourth term. However, Verma’s statement has raised questions about Kejriwal’s political plans for the upcoming polls.

AAP Has Not Responded To The Claims So Far

Verma, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, also mentioned that the national leadership of the BJP has asked him to prepare to contest from the New Delhi constituency in the upcoming elections.

So far, the AAP has not responded to Verma’s claims. The development has sparked interest in the political scene, with many waiting for Kejriwal's official announcement regarding his plans for the upcoming elections.

In a post on X, Parvesh Verma said, “Sources have told me that Arvind Kejriwal may change his seat. I just want to ask Kejriwal ji to please do not run away from the New Delhi Assembly seat. Contest the polls with democratic dignity.”

Kejriwal on Thursday slammed Verma for distributing Rs 1,100 to women in New Delhi, saying his father would have been ashamed of him for a "traitor" son like him.

The AAP has also filed a complaint against Verma with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging that cash was being distributed in Kejriwal's constituency ahead of polls. The party has demanded that the agency register a case of money laundering against Verma.

Verma has maintained that the money was given to women by the social organisation Rashtriya Swabhiman, founded by his father Sahib Singh Verma. He said he would continue to help the needy women till a model code of conduct is imposed for the polls.