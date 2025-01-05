BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhuri Now Attacks Atishi After Priyanka Gandhi Remark Fallout

New Delhi: Hours after his controversial remark on Priyanka Gandhi, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri landed himself in another row over the comments made against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

Ramesh Bidhuri, who is set to contest against Delhi CM Atishi from the Kalkaji seat in the upcoming Assembly polls, took a personal jibe at a public gathering in the national capital and said, “Now this Marlena has become Singh. Marlena has now even changed her father”.

The remarks followed shortly after Bidhuri had issued an apology earlier in the day for his comments about Priyanka Gandhi, in which he had stated in a public meeting that if his party came to power in Delhi, then all the roads in Kalkaji would become as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks.

Arvind Kejriwal Hits Back At Bidhuri

Responding to the remarks made by Ramesh Bidhuri, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that people in Delhi will not tolerate the insult of the woman chief minister.

“BJP leaders have crossed all limits of shamelessness. BJP leaders are abusing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ji. The people of Delhi will not tolerate the insult of a woman Chief Minister. All the women of Delhi will take revenge for this,” Kejriwal posted on X.

Bidhuri Apologised For Remarks on Priyanka Gandhi

Issuing an apology, Bidhuri, however, clarified that his remarks were made in a context similar to those made by RJD president Lalu Yadav about BJP MP Hema Malini in the past.

"I have said that in the context of what Lalu Yadav had said. Congress remained silent on that even when he (Lalu Yadav) was a minister in their govt. If anyone is hurt by my remark, I express regret over it and I take my words back," Former BJP MP told news agency ANI.

The politics in the national capital is getting heated up as Delhi is set to go for Assembly elections.The dates of the ensuing polls in Delhi will be announced soon by the Election Commission.

