Published 13:37 IST, December 18th 2024

BJP MLA Padalkar Says He Isn't Upset Over Not Getting Berth In Maharashtra Cabinet

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar on Wednesday denied reports of him being upset over not getting a berth in the Maharashtra cabinet, and said he will abide by any decision taken by the party.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Government in Maharashtra | Image: Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

Nagpur: BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar on Wednesday denied reports of him being upset over not getting a berth in the Maharashtra cabinet, and said he will abide by any decision taken by the party.

Speaking to reporters on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan, where the winter session of the state legislature is currently underway here, the legislator from Jat assembly constituency in Sangli district said he will continue to work for the causes like reservation to Dhangar community and Hindutva.

"There is no question of me being upset, but the people for whom I worked for had this feeling that I should become a minister. I accept the party's decision," he said, and appealed to his supporters to remain patient.

We are always there for the party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and will remain with them in future as well, he added.

"I will henceforth work towards the resolution of issues concerning reservation to the Dhangar community, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and nomadic tribes. I will work full time for Hindu religion and Hindutva," he said.

Updated 13:39 IST, December 18th 2024

