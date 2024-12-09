Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BJP MLC's Uncle Kidnapped From Pune's Hadapsar Found Murdered Hours Later

Published 23:11 IST, December 9th 2024

BJP MLC's Uncle Kidnapped From Pune's Hadapsar Found Murdered Hours Later

Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar's uncle was allegedly abducted and killed by unidentified persons in Pune district on Monday, a police official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP MLC's Uncle Kidnapped From Pune's Hadapsar Found Murdered Hours Later | Image: Representational

Pune: Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar's uncle was allegedly abducted and killed by unidentified persons in Pune district on Monday, a police official said.

The victim, Satish Wagh (55), was bundled into an SUV near Shewalwadi Chowk in Hadapsar area of Pune city by four to five persons when he was out on a morning walk, prompting police to form several teams to trace him.

Wagh was found murdered near Yavat on Pune-Solapur Highway in Pune district, around 40 kilometres from the spot he was abducted, said Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil.

"There were multiple injuries on his body. Several teams have fanned out to nab the accused. A team is at the spot to conduct panchnama," Patil informed.

Earlier in the day, a police official said Tilekar's family didn't receive any call for ransom nor had they raised suspicion on anyone.

Police sources said Wagh had interests in farming and also owned a hotel near Shewalwadi. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:11 IST, December 9th 2024

