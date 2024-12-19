BJP Using Distraction Tactics: Rahul Gandhi | LIVE

New Delhi: A major controversy erupted after two BJP MPS were severely injured during a showdown between NDA and INDI leaders at Parliament. BJP's Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU for treatment. Sarangi claimed that Rahul Gandhi pushed him during the confrontation. Following this incident, the BJP slammed Rahul for using physical assault, called him "goonda" and urged him to apologise to the BJP leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the injured leaders enquiring about their injuries. In the latest development, the BJP has now filed an FIR against Rahul over the physical assault.

Stay tuned with Republic for the latest updates:

Came Close, Pushed Me: Woman BJP MP's Shocking Allegations Against Rahul

S Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP from Nagaland wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday alleging that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi misbehaved and pushed her when the NDA members were protesting against Congress amid the Ambedkar faceoff in Parliament.

Speaking to the media, she said, "LoP Rahul Gandhi came close... I did not like it and he started shouting...Whatever happened today is very sad, this should not happen. We did not like the way they threatened...I have also complained to the Chairman..."

BJP using distraction tactics: Rahul Gandhi

During a press briefing, Congress leader stated that the BJP were using distraction tactics to stop people from talking about the Adani group's indictment in the US.

BJP MP Mukesh Rajput taken for ultrasound

BJP MP Mukesh Rajput being taken for ultrasound and other medical tests at RML Hospital. He is admitted here after sustaining injuries during jostling with INDIA Alliance MPs.

Ashwini Vaishnaw on Rahul Assualtgate Scandal

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "A very detailed discussion on Constitution was done in the Parliament. The manner in which Congress' history was presented before the country, Congress is baffled due to that. Their real manner of functioning has come out in the open today. They injured two of our MPs by pushing them. Both of them are in the hospital. Is this the decorum of Parliament? Is that how you work in the Parliament? Congress should understand that the entire country clearly knows that Congress has always opposed Babasaheb Ambedkar and insulted him. Today, the entire country has come to know that they have no affinity for even Parliamentary decorum."

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi visits injured MP Pratap Sarangi

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi visits injured MP Pratap Sarangi in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi. She said, "Went to the hospital to know about his condition. Spoke to the doctors. Pray to God -he recovers soon."

Whatever Rahul Gandhi is Saying is A Complete Lie: Pralhad Joshi

Launching a scathing attack against Lok Sabha LoP Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "...Whatever Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is saying is a complete lie. The people were making way for Rahul Gandhi when he came. Our people were giving him the way, despite that he (Rahul Gandhi) pushed them...Both the people ( BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput) are injured...After lodging the FIR, all the options are open (for taking action)."

Shortly after two BJP MPs were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital after being injured in the chaos outside Parliament, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and alleged that he was "physically assaulted" by BJP MPs during the protest from both sides in the Parliament over Ambedkar controversy.

Kharge Writes to Om Birla Alleging Physical Assault by BJP MPs During Protest

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, claiming he was physically pushed by BJP MPs in Parliament premises following which he lost his balance.

"I was physically pushed by BJP MPs; lost my balance and was forced to sit down on ground in front of Makar Dwar," he said.

PM Modi Dials BJP MPs Attacked by Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called up Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput and has enquired about there health condition and injury. This comes after the BJP MP claimed of being pushed by Rahul Gandhi during the showdown in Parliament amid the ongoing Ambedkar issue.

RML MS Dr Ajay Shukla says, "He (PM called up) and inquired of the condition of both MPs. He spoke with both of them...He tried to make them understand to not worry and that they would be fine...They seem to be better now. Tests are being done..."

FIR Against Rahul Gandhi In BJP MPs Assault Outside Parliament

An FIR has been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following a clash between BJP and Congress MPs in Parliament, during which BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were severely injured and admitted to the ICU.

'Gross Misuse of Anger': Rijiju

Furthermore, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for assaulting two BJP MPs and urged him to apologise to the country and to the MPs.

"Makar Dwar is the main entry gate of the Members of Parliament to both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Congress and their other MPs kept on standing in that particular location and they have been showing placards and sloganeering for the entire session. Today for the first time the NDA MPs went there to protest against the insult of Ambedkar by the Congress party since 1951...For the first time, the NDA MPs went there to protest. While the NDA MPs were protesting at the Makar Dwar, the main gate, the Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi came and assaulted, pushed two MPs of the BJP and pushed around other MPs also. Two of the BJP MPs Pratap Singh Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput have sustained grievous injury. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi if you resort to this kind of physical violence, if other MPs also start resorting to physical violence, what will happen? We believe in democracy. Who has given authorisation to Rahul Gandhi to use his physical power against other MPs. It doesn't mean that the other MPs are weak. It's only because we believe in non-violence and we believe in democracy. Rahul Gandhi's physical attack against the MPs is condemnable."

"It is a gross misuse of his anger, his frustration and the way Rahul Gandhi has treated the Parliament, shows that Rahul Gandhi doesn't believe in democracy. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi we will see what appropriate action we can take. But he must tender an apology to the nation that he has used his physical strength against other MPs. We are not retaliating physically only because we believe in democracy. We are not using our physical strength against other MPs because that is not what we believe in. We believe in nonviolence. Rahul Gandhi must understand and tender his apology to the nation and to the MPs to whom he has caused the gravest injury. Appropriate action will be taken. First, we will see the level of injury because there was a report that the injury was quite serious and there was some oozing of blood. The medical treatment is now undergoing. We'll see the condition now...." he added.

This Man is a Goonda: Shehzad Poonawala

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala in a post on X stated that Rahul admitted on pushing MPs and called the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha a "goonda."

'Black Day in Parliamentary History': Shivraj

Following the incident, the Union Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "...This is a black day in Parliamentary history. Decorum has been torn apart. Democracy has been shredded and sullied. There is no other example like that of the hooliganism of Rahul Gandhi and Congress party...Such conduct was never seen in the Parliamentary history of India. Why are they releasing their frustration in Parliament if they lost Haryana and Maharashtra ?... A workshop should be called to train Rahul Gandhi and Congress people to understand the conduct in democracy...I am sad... Amit Shah 's speech exposed Congress...They are so frustrated with it that they have stooped to hooliganism now. We condemn this hooliganism..."

So This Happened': Rahul Gandhi

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi responded saying, "This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in...The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji."

2 BJP MPs Assaulted by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament Hospitalised Amid High Drama

BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were severely injured and admitted to ICU after a showdown between the BJP and Congress in the Parliament. Speaking to ANI, Sarangi said, “Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me...”

The showdown in the Parliament comes as leaders and MPs from the INDI alliance, particularly Congress, planned to stage protests on Thursday to reinforce their demand for Amit Shah’s resignation, ANI reported. According to the news agency, the protests will be organised at all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) at the state and district headquarters.

The whole showdown began after Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded the two-day discussion in Rajya Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution on Tuesday, where he asserted that taking BR Ambedkar's name has become a "fashion" now.